British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 433.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,081 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,916 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,011 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,850,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,568,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 226,907 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.