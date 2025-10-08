British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 433.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,081 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,916 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,011 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,850,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,568,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 226,907 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
