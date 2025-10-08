Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 528.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,419 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after buying an additional 5,874,701 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $951,479,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,035,000 after purchasing an additional 163,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $3,708,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,675,598 shares of company stock worth $617,385,075. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.59.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

