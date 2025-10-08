Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day moving average of $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

