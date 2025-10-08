QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 222.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $212,800,000 after buying an additional 956,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

