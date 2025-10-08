Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 5,414 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.