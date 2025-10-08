REAP Financial Group LLC Purchases 763 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,139 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. The company has a market cap of $357.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

