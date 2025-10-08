Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IWB stock opened at $367.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $369.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

