Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1%

Mastercard stock opened at $579.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $523.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

