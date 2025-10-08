Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.5% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,503,787,000 after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after acquiring an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $4,238,764,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MA opened at $579.24 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $523.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

