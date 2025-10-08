Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,955 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 75,247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $301.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $306.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

