Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

