Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $406,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $337.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.84. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $348.53.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.