Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC is Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,408 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $76,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,894,000 after buying an additional 220,622 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after buying an additional 283,721 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,825,000 after acquiring an additional 969,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,742,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,627 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

