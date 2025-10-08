OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 192.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.