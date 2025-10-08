Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

