Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,722,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,262,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,696,000 after purchasing an additional 624,099 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,957,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,750,000 after purchasing an additional 318,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Labcorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,950,000 after purchasing an additional 250,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $279.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $289.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.13.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Labcorp

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at $24,895,642.82. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,692. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.