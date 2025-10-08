KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $37.89 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,572,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 47,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

