RMG Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $79.49.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

