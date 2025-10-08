KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $22.45 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,072,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Kenvue by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Kenvue by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 3.3%

Kenvue stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 112.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

