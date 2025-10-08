Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $583.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $573.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,024.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

