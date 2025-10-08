TPG Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.