Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Position Decreased by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.7% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

