DMC Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after buying an additional 1,019,314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after buying an additional 843,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after buying an additional 490,469 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

