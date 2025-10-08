DMC Group LLC Purchases 2,598 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 50.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.