DMC Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

DMC Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE IBM opened at $293.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

