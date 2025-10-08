DMC Group LLC Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

DMC Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,042,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,734,101,000 after buying an additional 1,822,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,958 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,162,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $498,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.