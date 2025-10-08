Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 829 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.62 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

