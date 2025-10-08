DMC Group LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 17,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.6% in the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 127.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 29,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $110.21. The company has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

