Colony Family Offices LLC Buys 688 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $217.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

