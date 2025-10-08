Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

