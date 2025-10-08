Colony Family Offices LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $470.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $473.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

