Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after buying an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 302,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,859,000 after buying an additional 278,121 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.13.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE LMT opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.53. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

