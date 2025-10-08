New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $604.51 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $609.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $581.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

