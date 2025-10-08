Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $604.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.92. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $609.71.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

