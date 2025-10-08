Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 311,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

NYSE MOS opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.83%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

