McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.