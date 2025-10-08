Permian Resources Corporation $PR Shares Purchased by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 84.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 1,340.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 92,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE PR opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

