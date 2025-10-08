Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $482.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.74. The company has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $486.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.