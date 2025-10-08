Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,673,000 after purchasing an additional 264,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $330,881,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,773,000 after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,961,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,140,000 after buying an additional 198,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. BTIG Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

