Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stock Holdings Boosted by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

Comcast Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

