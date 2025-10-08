Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,264,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after acquiring an additional 960,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,108,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $580,609,000 after acquiring an additional 224,422 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $221.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $225.26.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $249.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.42.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

