Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $822,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

