Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,880,000 after buying an additional 616,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,924 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,908,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,996,000 after acquiring an additional 193,939 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,203,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,409,000 after purchasing an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

