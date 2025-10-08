Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Lifted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,163.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

