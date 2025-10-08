Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $5.68 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $363.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.44 and a 200-day moving average of $352.42.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.