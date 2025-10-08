Kidder Stephen W Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.15.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

