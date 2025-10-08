Bellevue Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,913.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $284.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.36. The firm has a market cap of $810.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

