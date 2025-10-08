First Financial Group Corp Purchases New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 97.1% in the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 47.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $284.46 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $810.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

