ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 115.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after buying an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after buying an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,489,000 after buying an additional 1,674,706 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,586,000 after buying an additional 1,047,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,620,000 after buying an additional 344,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4%

ONEOK stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.