Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,154 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,355,546,000 after buying an additional 185,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,806 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.18.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8%

DE stock opened at $461.08 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.54 and its 200-day moving average is $488.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

